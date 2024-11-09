Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Threats in Bryansk

Russian air defenses demonstrated their effectiveness early Saturday by intercepting and destroying 15 Ukrainian drones over the southern Bryansk region, according to the area's governor.

In a series of statements on the Telegram app, Bryansk Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced that air defense units managed to down the drones without causing any damage or injuries.

This successful operation underscores the capabilities of Russian defenses in safeguarding the region amid ongoing tensions.

