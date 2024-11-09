Left Menu

Russian Air Defences Thwart Drone Threats in Bryansk

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region. Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed there were no damage or injuries. The statement was released through Telegram, highlighting effective defense measures and ensuring regional safety amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 05:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 05:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defenses demonstrated their effectiveness early Saturday by intercepting and destroying 15 Ukrainian drones over the southern Bryansk region, according to the area's governor.

In a series of statements on the Telegram app, Bryansk Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced that air defense units managed to down the drones without causing any damage or injuries.

This successful operation underscores the capabilities of Russian defenses in safeguarding the region amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

