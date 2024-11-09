Left Menu

Temple Tragedy: Fireworks Accident Claims Fifth Life

A fireworks accident at the Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple in Neeleswaram resulted in the death toll rising to five. Rajith, who sustained severe burns, has succumbed to his injuries. The incident left 154 injured, with arrests made amid ongoing investigations under the Explosive Substance Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 09-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 11:47 IST
The tragic firework accident at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram has claimed its fifth victim, as officials confirm the death of Rajith, who was being treated for extensive burns in Mangalore.

With Rajith's passing, the total number of fatalities has now reached five, following the infamous incident where stored firecrackers exploded on the night of October 28. The Kasaragod district administration reported that 154 people were injured, with 63 still recovering in hospitals, nine of whom are in critical care.

Authorities have arrested three individuals, including two temple committee members, as investigations continue under the Explosive Substance Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, highlighting the tragedy's profound impact on the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

