Court Acquits Four in High-Profile Drug and Dacoity Case

A special court in Thane, Maharashtra, has acquitted four individuals charged with preparing to commit dacoity and drug possession. The court cited insufficient evidence, particularly the lack of independent witnesses and corroboration, and procedural lapses by the police as reasons for the acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A special court in Thane district of Maharashtra has acquitted four men accused of planning a dacoity and possessing drugs. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges.

Judge AS Bhagwat found that the testimony of police officers lacked credibility owing to the absence of independent corroboration and witnesses to the alleged crimes. The accused, arrested during a patrol in Thane's Ghodbunder area, were previously charged under the IPC and NDPS Act.

Key lapses in the procedure included the police's failure to immediately report the drug seizure and arrests to their superiors, violating NDPS regulations. The ruling, dated November 5, emphasizes the need for adherence to legal protocols and credible evidence in prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

