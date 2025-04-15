Swedish Probe Finds No Conclusive Evidence Against Chinese Ship in Baltic Cable Damage

A Swedish investigation has not found conclusive proof that a Chinese ship deliberately damaged two communication cables in the Baltic Sea, according to a statement from the country's Accident Investigation Authority on Tuesday.

The ship, known as Yi Peng 3, is under scrutiny for allegedly breaching the fibre-optic cables connecting Finland, Germany, Sweden, and Lithuania last November. Swedish prosecutor Henrik Soderman is conducting a separate inquiry but has not disclosed further information.

Investigators are facing hurdles as the ship remains under Chinese jurisdiction, limiting criminal probes and interviews. Meanwhile, tensions in the Baltic Sea area have risen following several infrastructure outages since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

