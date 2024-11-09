Left Menu

Lanterns Light Up Assam: A Beacon for Voter Participation

In Assam's Dholai, over 200 lanterns were launched as part of the Cachar district's initiative to boost voter participation in an upcoming bypoll. This symbolic act, orchestrated by the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, emphasized the importance of each vote in democracy.

Updated: 09-11-2024 13:42 IST
  • India

On Friday evening, the skies above Assam's Dholai were illuminated by over 200 lanterns, a unique initiative by the Cachar district administration to promote voter participation in an upcoming bypoll. The event coincided with efforts to highlight the importance of each vote in the democratic process.

Officials stated that 208 sky lanterns represented each polling station in the constituency, where elections are set for November 13. This event formed a part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, aiming to remind voters of their democratic duty.

During the launch, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav encouraged citizens to participate actively, underscoring how every vote can shape the future. Officials, including ADC Van Lal Limpuia Nampui and Election Officer Masi Topno, were also present to support the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

