High Court Upholds Cheating and Forgery Case Against KJS Cement Directors

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance on a cheating and forgery case involving the directors of KJS Cement, including Managing Director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia. The court refused to quash a second FIR, emphasizing the distinct nature of the allegations it presents, separate from the first.

Justice Subramonium Prasad's decision came in light of new facts emerging post the earlier FIR, indicating different grounds for the case against the accused. Although certain historical aspects overlap, the court determined they arose from separate causes of action.

The second FIR emerged following a complaint by Himangini Singh, focusing on alleged misappropriation of company funds. Despite arguments regarding her lack of shareholder status, the court acknowledged any individual's right to report wrongdoing affecting the company, warranting police investigation.

