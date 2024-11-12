Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges Summons in Alleged Excise Scam Case

The Delhi High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to an AAP leader's plea against summons in a money laundering case linked to a suspected excise scam. Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the validity of the summons issued by the agency, with further hearings scheduled for December 19.

Updated: 12-11-2024 13:04 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to a plea by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who is challenging the summons issued to him in a money laundering case tied to an alleged excise scam. The court declined to pause the trial, noting that the contested order is not recent.

Kejriwal disputes the procedure, arguing that while summons came from one ED officer, the complaint was filed by another officer of equivalent rank. His counsel claims this breaches procedural norms, highlighting flaws in how officers managed the complaint filing. The ED maintains that Kejriwal's petition lacks legal standing as it mirrors previous arguments made at the trial court level.

The high court has scheduled further hearings for December 19. This development comes after Kejriwal's petition was dismissed by a sessions court, with the high court now evaluating the legitimacy of the summons based on the procedural discrepancies raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

