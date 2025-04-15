Money Laundering Charges Loom Over Political Dynasties in National Herald Case
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet accusing Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of laundering Rs 988 crore in the National Herald case. The chargesheet specifies money laundering and related offences. The case is under examination, with further proceedings set for April 25.
The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its probe, filing a chargesheet against prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleging their involvement in a Rs 988 crore money laundering scheme linked to the National Herald case.
A special court, led by Judge Vishal Gogne, is currently scrutinizing the chargesheet and has slated further proceedings for April 25. The charges accuse party stalwarts like Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey, alongside entities such as Young Indian, for roles in the alleged financial offences.
The case is rooted in allegations of a criminal conspiracy to usurp properties valued over Rs 2,000 crore, initially involving a complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. The accusations suggest that properties owned by Associated Journals Limited were undervalued and improperly acquired by Young Indian, a company controlled by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
