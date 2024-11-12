Left Menu

Tragic Flea Market Attack in Kashmir: A Step Toward Justice

A grenade attack at a flea market in Kashmir on November 3 resulted in 12 injuries, with one victim, Abida, succumbing to her injuries. Police arrested three men tied to the Lashkar-e-Toiba group, accused of orchestrating the attack under Pakistani influence. A UAPA case is filed against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded when a grenade attack at a bustling flea market in Kashmir earlier this month left 12 individuals wounded. Sadly, one victim, identified as 45-year-old Abida from Bandipora district, has succumbed to her injuries, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The attack, which occurred near the Tourist Reception Centre on November 3, has led to significant police activity. In a breakthrough, Srinagar Police announced the arrest of three individuals linked to the Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfit, believed to be responsible for the violent act.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi revealed that the arrested suspects, natives of Ikhrajpora, were motivated by Pakistani handlers to disturb regional peace. They now face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), signaling a step toward justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

