High Tensions: Brampton Temple Cancels Consular Event Amid Protest Threats

The Brampton Triveni Temple in Canada cancelled a consular event due to a high threat level of violent protests. This follows clashes at another Hindu temple and strains in India-Canada relations over Khalistan-related disputes. The temple seeks security assurances for its community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Brampton Triveni Temple in Canada has called off a consular event following warnings from Canadian authorities about a substantial threat of violent protests. The Life Certificate event, planned by the Indian Consulate in Toronto for November 17, was part of a series meant for pension purposes.

Temple officials announced the cancellation citing urgent intelligence from Peel Regional Police about "an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level". They emphasized the need to protect devotees and community visitors, lamenting the growing sense of insecurity among Canadian Hindus.

This development comes shortly after clashes involving Khalistani protestors at a Hindu Sabha temple. It also underscores the ongoing tensions between India and Canada over Khalistan-related issues, exacerbated by recent political allegations from Canada's Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

