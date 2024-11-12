Tamil Nadu CM Urges Diplomatic Action for Fishermen's Release
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to engage diplomatically with Sri Lanka to prevent further arrests of Indian fishermen and secure the release of seized fishing vessels. This plea follows multiple detentions of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities this year.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has called for urgent diplomatic intervention by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concerning the recent arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities.
Stalin highlighted the growing frequency of these incidents, which not only devastate the livelihoods of the fishermen but also severely impact their families. The chief minister emphasized the historical significance of the latest arrests.
Between November 9 and November 12, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 35 fishermen from Tamil Nadu. Stalin, in a direct communication with Jaishankar, requested immediate efforts to secure the release of the detained fishermen and their impounded boats.
