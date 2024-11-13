Left Menu

Delayed Verdict: Delhi University Election Results Await Nov. 21 Declaration

Delhi University Students' Union election results, delayed due to a stay by the Delhi High Court, will now be announced on November 21. Originally held on September 27, the election witnessed a low voter turnout and defacement issues that postponed the result declaration. Counting will occur under strict monitoring.

The much-anticipated Delhi University Students' Union election results, originally scheduled for late September, are set to be declared on November 21. This announcement comes after a nearly two-month delay caused by defacement issues that prompted judicial intervention.

The election, which occurred on September 27, recorded the lowest voter turnout in a decade, with only 51,379 students out of 1.45 lakh casting their votes. The Delhi High Court stepped in to address the widespread defacement of public property with campaign materials, imposing conditions on the release of results.

On November 21, vote counting will commence at the DU Conference Centre, closely supervised by the Election Commission to ensure transparency. The High Court has allowed the declaration of results by November 26, provided all defacement has been rectified, ensuring accountability and a fair democratic process.

