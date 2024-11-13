Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Constable Arrested for Heroin Sale in Jammu

A police constable in Jammu has been arrested for allegedly selling heroin on a hospital premises. Constable Mohammad Mukhtiyar was caught with heroin and cash, believed to be part of a drug syndicate. An investigation led by SP City North aims to dismantle this network and seize illicit assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:58 IST
Police Crackdown: Constable Arrested for Heroin Sale in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was apprehended in Jammu for allegedly engaging in the illegal sale of heroin on a hospital premises, officials reported on Wednesday.

The constable, identified as Mohammad Mukhtiyar from the Armed Police 12th Battalion in Zewan, Srinagar, was found in possession of a heroin-like substance and Rs 9,000 in cash, according to police sources.

An operation was launched following a tip-off about a police personnel involved in drug sales at the Government Medical College and Hospital grounds. Mukhtiyar was intercepted near the hospital mortuary, where the drugs and money were recovered.

A case has been registered at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and Mukhtiyar has been suspended. Authorities suspect Mukhtiyar is linked to a larger drug syndicate that targets local youth. This syndicate is believed to be connected to overdose deaths in the region.

SP City North, Brijesh Sharma, is overseeing the investigation, focusing on dismantling the syndicate's extensive drug operations and tracing properties acquired with narcotics profits for seizure.

In a related matter on November 7, another constable, Parwaiz Khan, was detained along with his two wives, yielding heroin and over Rs 2.5 lakh during a home raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024