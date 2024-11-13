Police Crackdown: Constable Arrested for Heroin Sale in Jammu

A police constable was apprehended in Jammu for allegedly engaging in the illegal sale of heroin on a hospital premises, officials reported on Wednesday.

The constable, identified as Mohammad Mukhtiyar from the Armed Police 12th Battalion in Zewan, Srinagar, was found in possession of a heroin-like substance and Rs 9,000 in cash, according to police sources.

An operation was launched following a tip-off about a police personnel involved in drug sales at the Government Medical College and Hospital grounds. Mukhtiyar was intercepted near the hospital mortuary, where the drugs and money were recovered.

A case has been registered at Bakshi Nagar Police Station and Mukhtiyar has been suspended. Authorities suspect Mukhtiyar is linked to a larger drug syndicate that targets local youth. This syndicate is believed to be connected to overdose deaths in the region.

SP City North, Brijesh Sharma, is overseeing the investigation, focusing on dismantling the syndicate's extensive drug operations and tracing properties acquired with narcotics profits for seizure.

In a related matter on November 7, another constable, Parwaiz Khan, was detained along with his two wives, yielding heroin and over Rs 2.5 lakh during a home raid.

