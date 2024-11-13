Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: BJP Demands School Closures Amid Worsening Pollution

The BJP called for the closure of schools up to Class five in Delhi as air pollution worsened, with the AQI reaching 'very poor' levels. BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticized the AAP government, claiming the city has become a 'gas chamber' due to serious air quality issues.

The BJP has demanded the immediate closure of all schools up to Class five in Delhi, citing the deteriorating air quality as a severe health risk to children. The national capital recorded its first dense fog of the season, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 366, categorizing it as 'very poor,' according to the Central Pollution Control Board's real-time data.

Addressing the media, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticized the AAP government for its failure to control pollution levels, which he claims have transformed the city into a 'gas chamber.' Reports have indicated that PM 2.5 levels have surpassed 400 and PM 10 levels over 1,000, raising health concerns.

Sachdeva pointed out that children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the pollution, and accused the government of neglecting to provide clinics with medication to combat the adverse effects. He urged for the immediate distribution of medicines to protect the population from the hazardous pollution.

