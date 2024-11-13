Polish Authorities Foil Belarusian Spy's Arson Plot

Poland's Internal Security Agency reported the detention of a Belarusian national suspected of attempting arson in Gdansk, linking the incident to espionage threats due to the country's strategic role as Ukraine's supply hub.

Earlier this year, citizens from Poland, Ukraine, and Belarus were arrested for similar arson attacks in various Polish cities, highlighting a significant foreign-backed sabotage operation.

Charged with participation in an organized criminal group and acts of sabotage, the detained Belarusian faces a three-month detention following a court order. Polish authorities continue to combat espionage amid rising tensions involving Russian services.

(With inputs from agencies.)