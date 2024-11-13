Polish Authorities Foil Belarusian Spy's Arson Plot
Poland's Internal Security Agency detained a Belarusian citizen suspected of sabotage in Gdansk. The country's role as a supply hub for Ukraine has made it susceptible to espionage. Recent arrests exposed a criminal group targeting Polish cities on foreign intelligence orders, involving arson and other violent acts.
Poland's Internal Security Agency reported the detention of a Belarusian national suspected of attempting arson in Gdansk, linking the incident to espionage threats due to the country's strategic role as Ukraine's supply hub.
Earlier this year, citizens from Poland, Ukraine, and Belarus were arrested for similar arson attacks in various Polish cities, highlighting a significant foreign-backed sabotage operation.
Charged with participation in an organized criminal group and acts of sabotage, the detained Belarusian faces a three-month detention following a court order. Polish authorities continue to combat espionage amid rising tensions involving Russian services.
