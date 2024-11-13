Left Menu

Polish Authorities Foil Belarusian Spy's Arson Plot

Poland's Internal Security Agency detained a Belarusian citizen suspected of sabotage in Gdansk. The country's role as a supply hub for Ukraine has made it susceptible to espionage. Recent arrests exposed a criminal group targeting Polish cities on foreign intelligence orders, involving arson and other violent acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 13-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:25 IST
Polish Authorities Foil Belarusian Spy's Arson Plot
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Internal Security Agency reported the detention of a Belarusian national suspected of attempting arson in Gdansk, linking the incident to espionage threats due to the country's strategic role as Ukraine's supply hub.

Earlier this year, citizens from Poland, Ukraine, and Belarus were arrested for similar arson attacks in various Polish cities, highlighting a significant foreign-backed sabotage operation.

Charged with participation in an organized criminal group and acts of sabotage, the detained Belarusian faces a three-month detention following a court order. Polish authorities continue to combat espionage amid rising tensions involving Russian services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024