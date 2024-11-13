SAFA President Arrested on Corruption Charges

In a startling development, the South African Football Association (SAFA) President, Danny Jordaan, has been taken into custody amid accusations of financial misconduct. Reports indicate that Jordaan allegedly utilized the association's funds for personal reasons, a charge he vehemently denies.

Jordaan's arrest follows a police raid on SAFA premises in March and comes just a day before his attempt to halt the arrest through a court submission. Scheduled to appear in court alongside SAFA's CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, Jordaan faces serious charges over alleged misuse of funds between 2014 and 2018.

The South African media and the public await the outcome of the Johannesburg High Court hearing, as neither Jordaan nor the SAFA has provided comments so far. The unfolding case sheds light on governance concerns within the sports sector.

