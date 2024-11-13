BSF's Unyielding Guard: A Stronghold Against Infiltration
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu Frontier remains vigilant, ensuring strong border defenses against infiltration attempts by terrorists, according to IG BSF D K Boora. Coordinated efforts are in place to neutralize threats even before they penetrate the hinterland, reflecting robust security measures and collaboration among forces.
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu Frontier is maintaining heightened vigilance to thwart any infiltration attempts by terrorists. Inspector General D K Boora assured that a robust security grid is equipped with modern weapons and personnel to handle potential challenges at the border.
Despite intelligence reports of increased activities at terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border, Boora expressed confidence in measures to neutralize infiltrators before they reach the hinterland. He emphasized that the coordinated efforts among all forces, including the installation of high-tech surveillance, assure zero infiltration.
Further, the BSF is engaging with local communities, demonstrated by a 'Bharat Darshan' tour for border village students, showcasing both the force's security and outreach initiatives. The BSF's cooperation with other security agencies continues to bolster defenses and protect the region.
