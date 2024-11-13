Rocket Barrage from Lebanon Heightens Tensions
A major rocket barrage was fired from Lebanon into Israel, leading to alert sirens sounding across central regions. Israeli military sources confirmed around five projectiles crossed the border from Lebanon, escalating tensions in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:33 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Tensions soared on Wednesday as the Israeli military reported a significant volley of rockets discharged from Lebanon toward Israel. The cross-border offensive has heightened regional uncertainty.
Amid blaring sirens in central Israel, the situation prompted immediate assessments and strategic responses. The military confirmed the launch of roughly five projectiles crossing from Lebanese territory.
This escalation marks a worrying development as regional stability remains precarious, demanding careful navigation from both sides to prevent further confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
