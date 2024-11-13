Jammu and Kashmir Government Aids Family of Grenade Attack Victim

The Jammu and Kashmir government has stepped forward to support the family of Abida Lone, a victim of a grenade attack, by providing financial aid amounting to Rs 5 lakh. The unfortunate incident occurred earlier this month at a Sunday market in Srinagar, leaving multiple casualties.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Masood personally visited Sumbal, Bandipora, to express her condolences to the bereaved family. Abida Lone's tragic demise has sparked condemnation, with the minister emphasizing her abhorrence of such violence that claimed the life of a mother of three.

In addition to extending heartfelt prayers and condolences, Masood ensured the family of the government's unwavering support. She handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to Abida's husband and established a fixed deposit receipt of Rs 2.5 lakh for her children's future, highlighting the administration's commitment to aid during times of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)