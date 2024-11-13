Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Government Aids Family of Grenade Attack Victim

The Jammu and Kashmir government has provided financial assistance to the family of Abida Lone, who died from injuries in a recent grenade attack. Minister Sakeena Masood extended condolences and support, offering a total of Rs 5 lakh to the family for their needs during this tragic time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:04 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government has stepped forward to support the family of Abida Lone, a victim of a grenade attack, by providing financial aid amounting to Rs 5 lakh. The unfortunate incident occurred earlier this month at a Sunday market in Srinagar, leaving multiple casualties.

Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Masood personally visited Sumbal, Bandipora, to express her condolences to the bereaved family. Abida Lone's tragic demise has sparked condemnation, with the minister emphasizing her abhorrence of such violence that claimed the life of a mother of three.

In addition to extending heartfelt prayers and condolences, Masood ensured the family of the government's unwavering support. She handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to Abida's husband and established a fixed deposit receipt of Rs 2.5 lakh for her children's future, highlighting the administration's commitment to aid during times of adversity.

