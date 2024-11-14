Pennsylvania Senate Seat Race Triggers Mandatory Recount

Unofficial results in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race have necessitated a statewide recount, as required by law, Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt announced Wednesday.

The contest between Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Republican Dave McCormick is incredibly close, with their vote totals falling within a half-percent margin that mandates a recount.

Under Pennsylvania law, this margin automatically triggers a recount to ensure accurate election outcomes, according to Schmidt's statement.

