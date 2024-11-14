Left Menu

Pennsylvania Senate Seat Race Triggers Mandatory Recount

The unofficial results for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat election have led to a legally required statewide recount. Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt confirmed the recount on Wednesday as Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Republican Dave McCormick hold vote totals within the tight margin outlined by state law.

14-11-2024
