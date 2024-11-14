Prabowo Promises to Protect Sovereignty Amid South China Sea Tensions

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has reiterated his commitment to protecting the nation's sovereignty, particularly concerning the contentious South China Sea region.

In a recent statement, Prabowo emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships over engaging in conflicts, asserting a stance of respect towards global powers.

His statement was made during an official visit to Washington, in response to queries about the South China Sea, and follows a declaration by Indonesia's foreign ministry rejecting China's claims over the area.

