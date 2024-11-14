Left Menu

Prabowo Promises to Protect Sovereignty Amid South China Sea Tensions

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto emphasized safeguarding national sovereignty amidst tensions over the South China Sea. He advocated for partnerships over conflicts and reiterated Indonesia's non-recognition of China's territorial claims. His remarks were made during an official visit to Washington, following a recent agreement with Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 14-11-2024 06:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 06:04 IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has reiterated his commitment to protecting the nation's sovereignty, particularly concerning the contentious South China Sea region.

In a recent statement, Prabowo emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships over engaging in conflicts, asserting a stance of respect towards global powers.

His statement was made during an official visit to Washington, in response to queries about the South China Sea, and follows a declaration by Indonesia's foreign ministry rejecting China's claims over the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

