Tragic Stabbing in Sudama Puri: A Case of Familial Tensions

A 26-year-old man named Raja Babu was fatally stabbed near his home in West Delhi. His father alleges that the murder is connected to ongoing tensions with his son's in-laws, following a marriage opposed by them. Police have detained some family members of Babu's wife as part of their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has cast a shadow over the Sudama Puri area of West Delhi, as a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed near his home, police reported on Thursday. The victim, Raja Babu, suffered the attack amidst suspicions of deep-rooted familial tensions.

The narrative unfolded as Ganga Ram, Raja Babu's father, claimed in his police complaint that his son's marriage last year, which was against the wishes of his wife’s family, created a disruptive rift. He suspects that the hostility from his in-laws might have played a role in orchestrating the deadly attack.

Responding to a PCR call on Wednesday, the police reached the scene, only to find that Raja Babu had already been taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The police have registered a murder case and detained some of the wife's family members as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

