Left Menu

The Future of Temporary Protected Status Amidst Political Discord

Maribel Hidalgo, who fled Venezuela with her young son, faces anxiety over threats to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) by Trump and Vance. TPS, vital for those from Venezuela, Haiti, and El Salvador, could be scaled back, affecting millions. Advocates urge the Biden administration to act promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:03 IST
The Future of Temporary Protected Status Amidst Political Discord

Amid escalating political tension, Maribel Hidalgo, who fled Venezuela with her son, fears potential changes to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. Announced by the Biden administration, TPS provides legal stay and work rights to residents from countries deemed unsafe.

However, President-elect Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance propose restricting TPS, impacting over a million immigrants, including many Venezuelans, Haitians, and Salvadorans. Trump's past unverified allegations have raised widespread concern.

Advocates stress the urgent need for action, especially for countries like Nicaragua, urging the Biden administration to solidify protections before leaving office. Meanwhile, factions in the U.S. remain divided on the issue, forecasting possible legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024