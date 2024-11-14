The Future of Temporary Protected Status Amidst Political Discord
Maribel Hidalgo, who fled Venezuela with her young son, faces anxiety over threats to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) by Trump and Vance. TPS, vital for those from Venezuela, Haiti, and El Salvador, could be scaled back, affecting millions. Advocates urge the Biden administration to act promptly.
Amid escalating political tension, Maribel Hidalgo, who fled Venezuela with her son, fears potential changes to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the U.S. Announced by the Biden administration, TPS provides legal stay and work rights to residents from countries deemed unsafe.
However, President-elect Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance propose restricting TPS, impacting over a million immigrants, including many Venezuelans, Haitians, and Salvadorans. Trump's past unverified allegations have raised widespread concern.
Advocates stress the urgent need for action, especially for countries like Nicaragua, urging the Biden administration to solidify protections before leaving office. Meanwhile, factions in the U.S. remain divided on the issue, forecasting possible legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Grossi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Iran and the Trump Administration
Strengthening Global Ties: The Biden Administration's Diplomatic Achievements
Bipartisan Pressure Mounts on Biden Administration Over China's Chip Industry
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: A New Era of Mass Deportations?
World Uyghur Congress Urges Trump Administration to Tackle Uyghur Crisis