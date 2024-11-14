Left Menu

China-Russia Military Show: A New Chapter of Alliance

A top Russian defense official, Sergei Shoigu, visited China's military showcase in Zhuhai to affirm the unity and military collaboration between Russia and China. Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the nations have strengthened ties through joint exercises and shared military technologies, challenging the Western order.

Updated: 14-11-2024 11:30 IST
  • China

In a significant gesture of military cooperation, a high-ranking Russian official attended China's premier defense expo in Zhuhai, reflecting the strengthened alliance between Moscow and Beijing.

Sergei Shoigu, who sits on Russia's Security Council, inspected advanced military equipment, including Chinese stealth fighters said to rival U.S. models. This visit coincides with Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine and its recent engagement with North Korean troops.

While China has not openly provided military aid to Russia, it supports Moscow through dual-use technology sales and energy purchases, defying global sanctions. This burgeoning partnership, initiated by a 2022 agreement between Putin and Beijing, seeks to counterbalance U.S. influence worldwide.

