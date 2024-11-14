Trump’s Return: A Renewed Hope for Middle East Peace
Israel anticipates the Trump's administration to adopt a stringent stance against Iran, fostering potential peace accords with Arab nations. Energy Minister Eli Cohen underscores Israel's readiness to uphold its military rights while eyeing agreements to mitigate conflicts in Lebanon and counter Iran-backed Hezbollah.
With a keen eye on regional stability, Israel is optimistic about the incoming Trump administration's hardline policy against Iran's nuclear ambitions. Energy Minister Eli Cohen expressed hope that this could pave the way for new peace agreements with Arab neighbors, asserting Israel's right to military action if necessary.
In ongoing regional dynamics, Israel finds itself in a multifaceted conflict, responding to assaults from Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The nation has launched comprehensive military operations in Gaza and intensified activities in southern Lebanon while deterring attacks from Iranian-backed militias in Yemen and Iraq.
Cohen lauded Trump's appointments of individuals like Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz, who are known for strong stances against Iran. Reflecting on Trump's previous terms, Cohen noted heightened regional security and urged the continuation of assertive policies towards Iran's nuclear issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
