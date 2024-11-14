Hezbollah Signals Readiness for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Conflict

A senior Lebanese official revealed that Hezbollah is ready to withdraw from the Lebanese-Israeli border as part of a potential ceasefire agreement. However, they oppose Israel's future right to act against the group in Lebanon.

Despite progressing towards a ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes continued, targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut. The conflict has seen heavy blows on Hezbollah, with casualties mounting on both sides.

The international community insists on adherence to U.N. Security Council resolution 1701, requiring Hezbollah's withdrawal from the border as a condition for peace. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with participation from U.S and French parties to monitor the ceasefire compliance.

