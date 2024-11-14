Left Menu

Hezbollah Signals Readiness for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Conflict

Hezbollah is prepared to withdraw its forces from the Lebanese-Israeli border in a potential ceasefire, pending Israel's commitment to U.N. Security Council resolution 1701. The ongoing conflict between the two parties has led to significant casualties and economic losses in Lebanon, as diplomatic efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A senior Lebanese official revealed that Hezbollah is ready to withdraw from the Lebanese-Israeli border as part of a potential ceasefire agreement. However, they oppose Israel's future right to act against the group in Lebanon.

Despite progressing towards a ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes continued, targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut. The conflict has seen heavy blows on Hezbollah, with casualties mounting on both sides.

The international community insists on adherence to U.N. Security Council resolution 1701, requiring Hezbollah's withdrawal from the border as a condition for peace. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, with participation from U.S and French parties to monitor the ceasefire compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

