Sri Lanka's NPP Leads in Parliamentary Race Amid Financial Crisis

In the midst of a severe financial crisis, Sri Lanka's president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, aims for a renewed mandate to implement his policies.

The National People's Power (NPP) coalition, of which he is a part, has taken an early lead in the parliamentary elections, according to local reports by Ada Derana.

The snap general election was called in September, reflecting the urgency to address the challenges facing the island nation.

