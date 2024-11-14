NIA Court Sentences Babloo to 10 Years for Fake Currency Racket
An NIA court has sentenced Babloo, a Sitapur native, to 10 years in prison for smuggling fake Indian currency notes. He was convicted alongside other conspirators who were operating a racket from Malda, West Bengal. The convict is liable to additional imprisonment if fines are unpaid.
- Country:
- India
An NIA court has handed a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Babloo from Sitapur district, involved in a counterfeit currency racket. He had been smuggling fake Indian currency notes, closely linked to a network led by a West Bengal-based kingpin.
The court ruled out three concurrent 10-year sentences and imposed a Rs 20,000 fine for each offense. If Babloo defaults on the payment, he will face an additional six months of simple imprisonment.
The NIA's investigation disclosed that the notes originated from Malda and were distributed across Uttar Pradesh, connecting Babloo to fellow conspirators Aminul Islam and Phulchand. Meanwhile, legal actions against other defendants have resulted in various sentences, concluding the case initiated by the police in 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- Fake Currency
- Smuggling
- Babloo
- West Bengal
- Malda
- Investigation
- Court Sentence
- India
- Counterfeit