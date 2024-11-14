NIA Court Sentences Babloo to 10 Years for Fake Currency Racket

An NIA court has handed a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Babloo from Sitapur district, involved in a counterfeit currency racket. He had been smuggling fake Indian currency notes, closely linked to a network led by a West Bengal-based kingpin.

The court ruled out three concurrent 10-year sentences and imposed a Rs 20,000 fine for each offense. If Babloo defaults on the payment, he will face an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The NIA's investigation disclosed that the notes originated from Malda and were distributed across Uttar Pradesh, connecting Babloo to fellow conspirators Aminul Islam and Phulchand. Meanwhile, legal actions against other defendants have resulted in various sentences, concluding the case initiated by the police in 2019.

