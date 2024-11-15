Left Menu

Israel Vows to Counter Hezbollah Arms Movement

Israel's military is committed to preventing Hezbollah from acquiring weapons made in Syria. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari emphasized action against efforts to arm Hezbollah and against Syrian infrastructure aiding such activities. Recent actions included airstrikes amid rising tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a strong warning, Israel's military spokesperson has vowed to thwart any attempts to transfer weapons from Syria to the militant group Hezbollah.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated on Thursday that rockets and other munitions manufactured in Syria are being launched into Israeli territory by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military has conducted air strikes ranging from Beirut's suburbs in Dahiyeh to Damascus, following reports of an Israeli attack on a Syrian bridge near the Lebanon border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

