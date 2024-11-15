Israel Vows to Counter Hezbollah Arms Movement

In a strong warning, Israel's military spokesperson has vowed to thwart any attempts to transfer weapons from Syria to the militant group Hezbollah.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated on Thursday that rockets and other munitions manufactured in Syria are being launched into Israeli territory by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military has conducted air strikes ranging from Beirut's suburbs in Dahiyeh to Damascus, following reports of an Israeli attack on a Syrian bridge near the Lebanon border.

