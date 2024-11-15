Israel Vows to Counter Hezbollah Arms Movement
Israel's military is committed to preventing Hezbollah from acquiring weapons made in Syria. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari emphasized action against efforts to arm Hezbollah and against Syrian infrastructure aiding such activities. Recent actions included airstrikes amid rising tensions in the region.
In a strong warning, Israel's military spokesperson has vowed to thwart any attempts to transfer weapons from Syria to the militant group Hezbollah.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated on Thursday that rockets and other munitions manufactured in Syria are being launched into Israeli territory by Hezbollah.
The Israeli military has conducted air strikes ranging from Beirut's suburbs in Dahiyeh to Damascus, following reports of an Israeli attack on a Syrian bridge near the Lebanon border.
