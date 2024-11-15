Left Menu

Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever Clash Over Social Activism and Business Strategy

Ben & Jerry's has filed a lawsuit against parent company Unilever, accusing it of stifling its social activist efforts related to Palestinian issues. The legal battle highlights ongoing tensions and could impact Unilever's plan to spin off its ice cream businesses. Unilever denies the claims and plans to defend itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 01:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 01:53 IST
Ben & Jerry's, the iconic ice cream brand, is taking legal action against its parent company, Unilever, claiming it has been silenced in its social advocacy efforts. The lawsuit, filed in New York federal court, suggests long-standing tensions could hinder Unilever's planned spinoff of its ice cream division.

The conflict centers on Ben & Jerry's attempts to support Palestinian refugees, actions allegedly blocked by Unilever in violation of a 2022 settlement. Unilever, which plans to separate its ice cream business, denies the accusations, stating commitment to all victims in the Middle East conflict.

Corporate governance expert Minor Myers warns that the company's unresolved disagreements could affect any future acquisition deals. The unfolding legal battle continues to spotlight the complexities of corporate social responsibility in multinational enterprises.

