Controversy Surrounds DAJGUA and Adivasi Rights: Congress Accuses Center of Hypocrisy

The Congress has come out strongly against the Centre's Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), accusing it of undermining the Forest Rights Act.

The party claims DAJGUA is a 'mockery' of the Act, which was originally designed to empower Adivasi communities with governance over their forest resources.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the dilution of roles intended for gram sabhas, replaced by central control and decision-making by technical agencies, opposing the original intent of local self-governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)