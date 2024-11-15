Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds DAJGUA and Adivasi Rights: Congress Accuses Center of Hypocrisy

The Congress criticizes the Centre over the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), claiming it undermines the Forest Rights Act. They argue DAJGUA diminishes Adivasi empowerment by centralizing control and prioritizing technical agencies, contrasting the original intent of self-governance and democratic forest governance.

Updated: 15-11-2024 10:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has come out strongly against the Centre's Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), accusing it of undermining the Forest Rights Act.

The party claims DAJGUA is a 'mockery' of the Act, which was originally designed to empower Adivasi communities with governance over their forest resources.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted the dilution of roles intended for gram sabhas, replaced by central control and decision-making by technical agencies, opposing the original intent of local self-governance.

