Fake Cops' Kidnapping Racket in Maharashtra
Four individuals, including a woman, have been charged with kidnapping a businessman in Thane district, Maharashtra. They impersonated police officers, extorted Rs 40,000, and accused the victim of illegal beef transportation. A case has been filed, but no arrests have been made yet.
A case has been registered against four people, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping and extorting a businessman in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident took place in Bhiwandi taluka when the suspects, posing as police officers, intercepted the victim's car.
The 20-year-old businessman reported that the kidnappers stopped him, accused him of being involved in the beef business, and forcibly transferred him to their vehicle. They demanded Rs 1 lakh, but settled for Rs 40,000, which he paid online under duress.
Police have charged the suspects under various sections, including wrongful restraint and impersonation. Despite the serious charges, no arrests have yet been made, according to Narpoli Police Station's senior inspector Bharat Kamat.
