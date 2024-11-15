SBU Uncovers Treachery: Special Ops Commander Detained

A senior special operations forces unit commander in Ukraine has been detained by the SBU for allegedly passing sensitive operational plans to Russia's GRU military intelligence. The SBU announced the arrest on Friday, revealing the stakes involved in espionage activities.

According to the SBU, the detainee, who holds the rank equivalent to lieutenant colonel, had access to critical information such as planned routes and military targets. This intelligence was purportedly aimed at undermining Ukrainian sabotage operations in regions like Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea, by helping Russian forces eliminate special forces on the frontlines.

Authorities stated that Russia activated the commander in the spring but he had been recruited even before Moscow's full invasion in 2022, through connections in Russia. With the support of Ukraine's top military leadership, the suspect faces treason charges and possibly life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)