SBU Uncovers Treachery: Special Ops Commander Detained
Ukraine's SBU security service detained a special operations commander for allegedly leaking sensitive operational plans to Russia. The intelligence focused on sabotage raids by Ukrainian forces. The commander was recruited before Russia's full-scale invasion and faces potential life imprisonment for treason.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A senior special operations forces unit commander in Ukraine has been detained by the SBU for allegedly passing sensitive operational plans to Russia's GRU military intelligence. The SBU announced the arrest on Friday, revealing the stakes involved in espionage activities.
According to the SBU, the detainee, who holds the rank equivalent to lieutenant colonel, had access to critical information such as planned routes and military targets. This intelligence was purportedly aimed at undermining Ukrainian sabotage operations in regions like Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea, by helping Russian forces eliminate special forces on the frontlines.
Authorities stated that Russia activated the commander in the spring but he had been recruited even before Moscow's full invasion in 2022, through connections in Russia. With the support of Ukraine's top military leadership, the suspect faces treason charges and possibly life imprisonment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Kharkiv: Russian Bombing Claims Young Life
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia
Friction at the UN: North Korea's Involvement in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine's Underground Schools: A Shelter from Russian Bombs and Radiation
Russia and North Korea: Missile Technology Connection?