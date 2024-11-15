Bollywood Drama: Supreme Court Notice in Remo D'Souza Cheating Case

The Supreme Court has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and businessman Satyendra Tyagi in connection to a cheating case involving renowned Bollywood figure Remo D’Souza.

In 2016, an FIR was lodged against D'Souza by Tyagi, accusing him of not honoring a promise of doubling an investment of Rs 5 crore in a film project. The case was further complicated with allegations of threats using underworld connections.

The Supreme Court's recent intervention follows the dismissal of D'Souza's plea by the Allahabad High Court, which declined to halt proceedings. The apex court has marked November 22 as the date for submitted responses.

