Left Menu

Bollywood Drama: Supreme Court Notice in Remo D'Souza Cheating Case

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and businessman Satyendra Tyagi in a cheating case against Remo D’Souza. Tyagi claimed D'Souza did not fulfill a promise regarding film investments. The court is requiring responses from the state and businessman by November 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:01 IST
Bollywood Drama: Supreme Court Notice in Remo D'Souza Cheating Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and businessman Satyendra Tyagi in connection to a cheating case involving renowned Bollywood figure Remo D’Souza.

In 2016, an FIR was lodged against D'Souza by Tyagi, accusing him of not honoring a promise of doubling an investment of Rs 5 crore in a film project. The case was further complicated with allegations of threats using underworld connections.

The Supreme Court's recent intervention follows the dismissal of D'Souza's plea by the Allahabad High Court, which declined to halt proceedings. The apex court has marked November 22 as the date for submitted responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024