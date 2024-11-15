Bollywood Drama: Supreme Court Notice in Remo D'Souza Cheating Case
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and businessman Satyendra Tyagi in a cheating case against Remo D’Souza. Tyagi claimed D'Souza did not fulfill a promise regarding film investments. The court is requiring responses from the state and businessman by November 22.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and businessman Satyendra Tyagi in connection to a cheating case involving renowned Bollywood figure Remo D’Souza.
In 2016, an FIR was lodged against D'Souza by Tyagi, accusing him of not honoring a promise of doubling an investment of Rs 5 crore in a film project. The case was further complicated with allegations of threats using underworld connections.
The Supreme Court's recent intervention follows the dismissal of D'Souza's plea by the Allahabad High Court, which declined to halt proceedings. The apex court has marked November 22 as the date for submitted responses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Instructs Automakers to Curb Investments in Europe Amid Tariff Dispute
Andhra Pradesh: A Thriving Hub for Global Investments
Bandra West: From Bollywood Glitz to Political Grit
Shah Rukh Khan: The Undisputed King of Bollywood at 59
EBRD's Strategic Kazakh Investments to Boost Trans-Caspian Trade Corridor