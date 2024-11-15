Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Zaragoza Nursing Home with Fatal Blaze

A deadly fire claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals at a nursing home in Zaragoza, Spain. The incident prompted an outpouring of grief, with regional and national leaders expressing their sorrow. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, as the region recovers from recent natural disasters.

Updated: 15-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:14 IST
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tragedy unfolded in Zaragoza, Spain, as a nursing home blaze claimed at least 10 lives before firefighters brought it under control, local authorities disclosed on Friday.

The fire ignited early Friday at Villa Franca de Ebro, a short drive from Zaragoza. The cause remains unknown, according to reports. Jorge Azcon, head of Aragon's regional government, confirmed the fatalities and opted to cancel government events in mourning. In response on X, Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, shared his profound shock and sorrow over the incident.

This tragedy compounds the recent grief in Spain, as flash floods in Valencia weeks prior left over 200 dead, marking it as the nation’s worst natural disaster in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

