Tragedy Strikes Zaragoza Nursing Home with Fatal Blaze

Tragedy unfolded in Zaragoza, Spain, as a nursing home blaze claimed at least 10 lives before firefighters brought it under control, local authorities disclosed on Friday.

The fire ignited early Friday at Villa Franca de Ebro, a short drive from Zaragoza. The cause remains unknown, according to reports. Jorge Azcon, head of Aragon's regional government, confirmed the fatalities and opted to cancel government events in mourning. In response on X, Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, shared his profound shock and sorrow over the incident.

This tragedy compounds the recent grief in Spain, as flash floods in Valencia weeks prior left over 200 dead, marking it as the nation’s worst natural disaster in recent history.

