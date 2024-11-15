Justice March in Manipur: Rallying for Ethnic Violence Victims

In a powerful public demonstration, residents of Churachandpur district in Manipur gathered for a rally demanding justice for those killed in a gunfight with the security forces.

The procession, led by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, began at Koite Playground and marched to the 'Wall of Remembrance,' dedicated to Kuki victims of ethnic violence.

Protesters, carrying placards criticizing the CRPF, called for a judicial inquiry into the deaths, which the state government reported as militants, but protestors claimed were village volunteers defending their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)