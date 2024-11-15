Left Menu

Justice March in Manipur: Rallying for Ethnic Violence Victims

Residents of Manipur's Churachandpur district took to the streets in a rally organized by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights. Protesters demanded justice following a gunfight in Jiribam that killed ten suspected militants. The rally was held to honor victims of prolonged ethnic violence in the region.

Churachandpur | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful public demonstration, residents of Churachandpur district in Manipur gathered for a rally demanding justice for those killed in a gunfight with the security forces.

The procession, led by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, began at Koite Playground and marched to the 'Wall of Remembrance,' dedicated to Kuki victims of ethnic violence.

Protesters, carrying placards criticizing the CRPF, called for a judicial inquiry into the deaths, which the state government reported as militants, but protestors claimed were village volunteers defending their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

