Muslim Leaders Rally Against Waqf Amendment Act: A Call to National Leaders

Prominent Muslim leaders in West Bengal are taking a stand against the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act. Encouraged by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, they plan to seek appointments with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to voice their grievances.

In a move aimed at ensuring peace, leaders issued a public appeal urging the community not to resort to violence or be swayed by incendiary misinformation. This follows recent upheaval in Murshidabad district, where violence during protests led to tragic losses.

Banerjee emphasized the importance of democratic protest, suggesting a direct approach to national leaders in Delhi. She pledged her party's support and urged the INDIA bloc to join in solidarity against the amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)