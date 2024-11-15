British Forces Shadow Russian Military Near Airspace
The Royal Air Force tracked a Russian aircraft near British airspace, while the Royal Navy monitored Russian ships in the English Channel. This marks the second occurrence in three months, demonstrating the UK's commitment to national security amidst foreign military presence.
In recent developments, British jets have been tracking a Russian aircraft that was flying close to the country's airspace, the Royal Air Force (RAF) reported on Friday. This incident comes shortly after the Royal Navy detected Russian military ships navigating through the English Channel.
Luke Pollard, the British minister for the armed forces, issued a statement affirming the UK's resolve in safeguarding its borders, stating, "Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK."
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) disclosed that it was the second time in three months that the RAF and the Royal Navy have encountered Russian military activities near British airspace and waters. This week witnessed two RAF Typhoons intercepting a Russian Bear-F bomber above the North Sea, while the Royal Navy monitored five Russian military ships moving towards the Atlantic and Baltic regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
