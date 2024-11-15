Left Menu

Sweden Sells Bilprovningen to TUV Rheinland for $109 Million

The Swedish government has finalized a deal to sell its state-owned motor vehicle inspection company, Bilprovningen, to Germany's TUV Rheinland for 1.20 billion crowns. This transaction was announced by Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson at a press conference, marking a significant move in the auto inspection sector.

  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a landmark decision, the Swedish government has agreed to sell its state-owned motor vehicle inspection group, Bilprovningen, to German company TUV Rheinland for 1.20 billion crowns, equivalent to $109 million.

Sweden's Finance Minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, confirmed the sale during a press conference on Friday, highlighting the strategic realignment in the auto inspection sector.

The deal underscores increasing international interest in Sweden's state assets, as Sweden looks to streamline and refresh its national holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

