Sweden Sells Bilprovningen to TUV Rheinland for $109 Million
The Swedish government has finalized a deal to sell its state-owned motor vehicle inspection company, Bilprovningen, to Germany's TUV Rheinland for 1.20 billion crowns. This transaction was announced by Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson at a press conference, marking a significant move in the auto inspection sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:29 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
In a landmark decision, the Swedish government has agreed to sell its state-owned motor vehicle inspection group, Bilprovningen, to German company TUV Rheinland for 1.20 billion crowns, equivalent to $109 million.
Sweden's Finance Minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, confirmed the sale during a press conference on Friday, highlighting the strategic realignment in the auto inspection sector.
The deal underscores increasing international interest in Sweden's state assets, as Sweden looks to streamline and refresh its national holdings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dutch Finance Minister Forced to Resign Amid Investment Disclosure Pressure
German Coalition Tensions: Finance Minister Sparks Economic Policy Debate
Chancellor Scholz Ousts Finance Minister: Coalition Stability in Jeopardy
Germany's Chancellor Scholz announces he is firing his finance minister, which could undermine his three-party coalition, reports AP.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Engages with AIIB for Strategic Investments in India