French Court Sparks Controversy Over Lebanese Militant Release

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor intends to contest a French court's ruling to free Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, a Lebanese militant, by December 6. Abdallah, involved in 1980s attacks on U.S. and Israeli diplomats, has been imprisoned since 1987. Past appeals for his release have been rejected multiple times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:27 IST
The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is set to appeal a court decision to release Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah. Scheduled for release on December 6, Abdallah must leave France and cannot return, the court ruled.

Abdallah, former leader of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Brigade, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1987. He was convicted for the murders of U.S. diplomat Charles Ray and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov in the 1980s, as well as the attempted murder of U.S. Consul General Robert Homme.

The release decision has reignited debate around Abdallah, who has faced multiple rejected release requests, notably in 2003, 2012, and 2014. Neither the U.S. nor Israeli embassies, nor the French Ministry of Justice, have commented on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

