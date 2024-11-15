French Court Sparks Controversy Over Lebanese Militant Release

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is set to appeal a court decision to release Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah. Scheduled for release on December 6, Abdallah must leave France and cannot return, the court ruled.

Abdallah, former leader of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Brigade, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1987. He was convicted for the murders of U.S. diplomat Charles Ray and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov in the 1980s, as well as the attempted murder of U.S. Consul General Robert Homme.

The release decision has reignited debate around Abdallah, who has faced multiple rejected release requests, notably in 2003, 2012, and 2014. Neither the U.S. nor Israeli embassies, nor the French Ministry of Justice, have commented on the matter.

