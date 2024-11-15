Tragic Incident in Palghar: Mother and Son Found Hanging from Tree

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district as a woman purportedly took the life of her young son before ending her own, according to authorities on Friday.

Although the chilling event occurred on October 23, investigations have led police to officially register a murder case on Thursday, revealed an official.

The bodies of Savita Rakesh Medha and her toddler son, Rutik, were found hanging in the village, prompting police intervention. The motive behind this heart-wrenching act remains unclear, authorities added.

(With inputs from agencies.)