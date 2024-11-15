Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Palghar: Mother and Son Found Hanging from Tree

A woman named Savita Rakesh Medha allegedly killed her son before committing suicide in Palghar, Maharashtra. The bodies were discovered on October 23, and the police registered a murder case against her following investigations. The motive behind the tragic act remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:49 IST
Tragic Incident in Palghar: Mother and Son Found Hanging from Tree
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Palghar district as a woman purportedly took the life of her young son before ending her own, according to authorities on Friday.

Although the chilling event occurred on October 23, investigations have led police to officially register a murder case on Thursday, revealed an official.

The bodies of Savita Rakesh Medha and her toddler son, Rutik, were found hanging in the village, prompting police intervention. The motive behind this heart-wrenching act remains unclear, authorities added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024