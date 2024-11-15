Left Menu

Ten Years Behind Bars for Marijuana Trafficking

A court in Bilaspur sentenced Mohammed Zaheer and Alka to 10 years in prison for possession of 64.380 kg of marijuana. The additional session judge, Sunil Kumar Dewan, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each. The duo was apprehended in 2020, with all evidence presented leading to their conviction.

Updated: 15-11-2024 19:54 IST
In a significant verdict, a court in Bilaspur has sentenced Mohammed Zaheer and Alka to 10 years of imprisonment each. The duo was caught with over 64 kilograms of marijuana, a violation that took place in 2020.

The judgment was delivered by Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan, who also fined them Rs 1 lakh apiece. Their arrest followed thorough police work which included the collection of vital evidence and reliable witness testimonies.

Acting on the case registered on June 25, 2020, the police ensured justice by presenting a robust case against the accused, marking a notable legal win in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

