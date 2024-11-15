Ten Years Behind Bars for Marijuana Trafficking

In a significant verdict, a court in Bilaspur has sentenced Mohammed Zaheer and Alka to 10 years of imprisonment each. The duo was caught with over 64 kilograms of marijuana, a violation that took place in 2020.

The judgment was delivered by Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Dewan, who also fined them Rs 1 lakh apiece. Their arrest followed thorough police work which included the collection of vital evidence and reliable witness testimonies.

Acting on the case registered on June 25, 2020, the police ensured justice by presenting a robust case against the accused, marking a notable legal win in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking.

