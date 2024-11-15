High Court Slams Bihar's Liquor Ban for Fueling Corruption
The Patna High Court criticized Bihar's liquor ban, suggesting it leads to corruption among government officials and exploitation of the poor. Despite the law's enactment in 2016 to improve public health, it has instead fostered illegal liquor trade, sparing kingpins while punishing marginalized communities.
- Country:
- India
The Patna High Court has taken a strong stance against the Bihar government's liquor ban, claiming it has cultivated corruption among officials in the state. Allegations suggest that authorities benefit financially from the stringent legislation, which has also increased illegal liquor activities.
Implemented in April 2016, the law aims to prohibit the production, sale, and consumption of alcohol, but instead, the court observed, it has led to tragic consequences for the poor, who often face legal action or fatal incidents involving illicit liquor. Corruption is reportedly rampant, with police and officials allegedly in cahoots with smugglers.
The court's remarks came in light of a case involving Mukesh Kumar Paswan, a station house officer demoted after a raid found foreign liquor in his possession. The court annulled the punitive actions against Paswan due to lack of evidence, highlighting systemic issues in enforcement and the negative impact on economically disadvantaged communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BSF Thwarts Cross-Border Smuggling: Drones and Heroin Seized in Amritsar
BSF Foils Smuggling, Nabs Rohingya Migrants Amid Bangladesh Turmoil
Assam Rifles Halt Rs 2.4 Crore Areca Nut Smuggling Operation in Manipur
Assam Rifles Strikes Major Blow Against Mizoram Smuggling Operations
BSF Troops Recover Drone Smuggling Suspects at Amritsar Border