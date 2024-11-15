Left Menu

High Court Slams Bihar's Liquor Ban for Fueling Corruption

The Patna High Court criticized Bihar's liquor ban, suggesting it leads to corruption among government officials and exploitation of the poor. Despite the law's enactment in 2016 to improve public health, it has instead fostered illegal liquor trade, sparing kingpins while punishing marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:59 IST
The Patna High Court has taken a strong stance against the Bihar government's liquor ban, claiming it has cultivated corruption among officials in the state. Allegations suggest that authorities benefit financially from the stringent legislation, which has also increased illegal liquor activities.

Implemented in April 2016, the law aims to prohibit the production, sale, and consumption of alcohol, but instead, the court observed, it has led to tragic consequences for the poor, who often face legal action or fatal incidents involving illicit liquor. Corruption is reportedly rampant, with police and officials allegedly in cahoots with smugglers.

The court's remarks came in light of a case involving Mukesh Kumar Paswan, a station house officer demoted after a raid found foreign liquor in his possession. The court annulled the punitive actions against Paswan due to lack of evidence, highlighting systemic issues in enforcement and the negative impact on economically disadvantaged communities.

