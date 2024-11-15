High Court Slams Bihar's Liquor Ban for Fueling Corruption

The Patna High Court has taken a strong stance against the Bihar government's liquor ban, claiming it has cultivated corruption among officials in the state. Allegations suggest that authorities benefit financially from the stringent legislation, which has also increased illegal liquor activities.

Implemented in April 2016, the law aims to prohibit the production, sale, and consumption of alcohol, but instead, the court observed, it has led to tragic consequences for the poor, who often face legal action or fatal incidents involving illicit liquor. Corruption is reportedly rampant, with police and officials allegedly in cahoots with smugglers.

The court's remarks came in light of a case involving Mukesh Kumar Paswan, a station house officer demoted after a raid found foreign liquor in his possession. The court annulled the punitive actions against Paswan due to lack of evidence, highlighting systemic issues in enforcement and the negative impact on economically disadvantaged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)