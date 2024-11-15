Italian Tourist's Unusual Border Bicycle Journey Interrupted
An Italian tourist, Sciacca Marco, was temporarily detained near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir while cycling alone. Arriving from Pakistan, Marco had previously traveled through China and Afghanistan before entering India. He was questioned by security officials and subsequently released.
A 41-year-old Italian tourist, Sciacca Marco, was detained for questioning by security officials on Friday after he was found near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.
Marco, originating from Torino, Italy, had entered India on October 10 through the Wagah border in Punjab from Pakistan.
Traveling solo by bicycle on the Baniyari-Chakra road within the Rajbagh sector, he was detained by security forces conducting a border patrol, questioned, and later released.
