Italian Tourist's Unusual Border Bicycle Journey Interrupted

A 41-year-old Italian tourist, Sciacca Marco, was detained for questioning by security officials on Friday after he was found near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Marco, originating from Torino, Italy, had entered India on October 10 through the Wagah border in Punjab from Pakistan.

Traveling solo by bicycle on the Baniyari-Chakra road within the Rajbagh sector, he was detained by security forces conducting a border patrol, questioned, and later released.

(With inputs from agencies.)