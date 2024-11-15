Newly-Elected Delhi Mayor Vows to Uphold AAP's Legacy

Newly-elected Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi expressed his gratitude toward AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a Friday press conference. Khichi aims to dedicate himself to his new responsibilities as the capital's mayor, a significant victory for AAP ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

Khichi thanked Kejriwal and senior party leadership, acknowledging the support given to someone from a modest background. He also praised the efforts of the AAP leadership in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including former mayor Shelly Oberoi, for their accomplishments.

The newly-elected mayor highlighted plans to improve Delhi's sanitation system and accused the BJP of attempting to influence the mayoral election through the lieutenant governor, claiming the BJP opposed a Dalit mayor.

(With inputs from agencies.)