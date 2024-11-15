Newly-Elected Delhi Mayor Vows to Uphold AAP's Legacy
Mahesh Kumar Khichi, elected as Delhi's mayor, expressed gratitude to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and vowed to continue the party's achievements in the MCD. He aims to enhance Delhi's sanitation system and accuses the BJP of trying to influence the mayoral election against a Dalit candidate.
Newly-elected Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi expressed his gratitude toward AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a Friday press conference. Khichi aims to dedicate himself to his new responsibilities as the capital's mayor, a significant victory for AAP ahead of next year's Assembly polls.
Khichi thanked Kejriwal and senior party leadership, acknowledging the support given to someone from a modest background. He also praised the efforts of the AAP leadership in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including former mayor Shelly Oberoi, for their accomplishments.
The newly-elected mayor highlighted plans to improve Delhi's sanitation system and accused the BJP of attempting to influence the mayoral election through the lieutenant governor, claiming the BJP opposed a Dalit mayor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
