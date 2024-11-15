Left Menu

Newly-Elected Delhi Mayor Vows to Uphold AAP's Legacy

Mahesh Kumar Khichi, elected as Delhi's mayor, expressed gratitude to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and vowed to continue the party's achievements in the MCD. He aims to enhance Delhi's sanitation system and accuses the BJP of trying to influence the mayoral election against a Dalit candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:54 IST
Newly-Elected Delhi Mayor Vows to Uphold AAP's Legacy
Mahesh Kumar Khichi
  • Country:
  • India

Newly-elected Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi expressed his gratitude toward AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a Friday press conference. Khichi aims to dedicate himself to his new responsibilities as the capital's mayor, a significant victory for AAP ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

Khichi thanked Kejriwal and senior party leadership, acknowledging the support given to someone from a modest background. He also praised the efforts of the AAP leadership in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, including former mayor Shelly Oberoi, for their accomplishments.

The newly-elected mayor highlighted plans to improve Delhi's sanitation system and accused the BJP of attempting to influence the mayoral election through the lieutenant governor, claiming the BJP opposed a Dalit mayor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024