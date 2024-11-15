Left Menu

Putin's Proposal: Energy Talks Amid Tensions

In a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's willingness to discuss energy deals if Germany is interested. The conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict, with Putin reiterating that any peace agreement must address Russia's security interests and acknowledge territorial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:18 IST
President Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin has indicated Russia's openness to resume energy negotiations with Germany, contingent on Berlin's interest, according to a statement from the Kremlin following a telephone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This marks their first conversation since December 2022.

The exchange revolved around Ukraine, with Putin reiterating Moscow's demand that any peace settlement must account for Russia's security prerogatives and recognize its territorial acquisitions since the conflict began. The Russian leader also remarked on the "unprecedented degradation" of Russo-German relations, blaming what he described as hostile German actions.

The Kremlin emphasized Russia's commitment to fulfilling its energy sector obligations and expressed readiness for collaborative engagements should Germany express a willingness. Previously reliant on Russian gas imports, Germany has since cut direct supplies following the Nord Stream pipeline disruption in 2022, amid EU sanctions against Russia over the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

