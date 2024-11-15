Putin's Proposal: Energy Talks Amid Tensions

President Vladimir Putin has indicated Russia's openness to resume energy negotiations with Germany, contingent on Berlin's interest, according to a statement from the Kremlin following a telephone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This marks their first conversation since December 2022.

The exchange revolved around Ukraine, with Putin reiterating Moscow's demand that any peace settlement must account for Russia's security prerogatives and recognize its territorial acquisitions since the conflict began. The Russian leader also remarked on the "unprecedented degradation" of Russo-German relations, blaming what he described as hostile German actions.

The Kremlin emphasized Russia's commitment to fulfilling its energy sector obligations and expressed readiness for collaborative engagements should Germany express a willingness. Previously reliant on Russian gas imports, Germany has since cut direct supplies following the Nord Stream pipeline disruption in 2022, amid EU sanctions against Russia over the ongoing conflict.

