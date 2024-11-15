Left Menu

Odisha Farmers Unite Against Smart Meters and Electricity Privatization

Samyukt Kisan Morcha supports Odisha farmers boycotting prepaid smart meters and electricity distribution privatization involving Tata Power. Farmers demand 300 free electricity units per month. Protests include removing meters, led by farmer leader Ramesh Mohapatra. Legal actions and organized movements are ongoing, urging government discussions to resolve the issue.

Odisha Farmers Unite Against Smart Meters and Electricity Privatization
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) expressed solidarity on Friday with Odisha farmers opposing prepaid smart meters and the privatization of electricity distribution, which has been transferred to Tata Power.

According to the organization, Tata Power is installing prepaid smart meters contrary to an agreement with the Narendra Modi government, dated December 9, 2020, which stipulated that discussions would be held with SKM prior to implementing the Electricity Privatization Bill.

Protests have seen over 15,000 farmers in Bargarh district of Western Odisha dismantle smart meters and deposit them at Tata Power's offices. The movement has gained momentum across the region, with SKM condemning the repression of peaceful farmer protests by Odisha's BJP government. Legal challenges are in progress, with a petition in Cuttack High Court seeking redress and national calls for unified protests.

