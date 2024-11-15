Left Menu

Pakistan Cracks Down on Illegal VPNs Amid National Security Concerns

Pakistan's government has instructed its media watchdog to block unauthorized VPNs, citing their misuse by terrorists. VPNs, crucial for accessing blocked content, are allegedly used for violent activities and accessing undesirable online material. Authorities propose a new registration deadline to ensure legitimate use while addressing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:52 IST
Pakistan Cracks Down on Illegal VPNs Amid National Security Concerns
Pakistan's government has urged its electronic media authority to prohibit unauthorized Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) due to national security threats. These networks are reportedly being exploited by terrorist groups for violent operations and financial exchanges.

The Interior Ministry's letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority highlights concerns over VPNs being used to conceal communications. It also notes that VPNs enable access to restricted content such as pornography and blasphemous material, significantly impacting the nation.

Authorities are moving to block illegal VPNs while ensuring registered VPN users remain unaffected. A registration deadline has been set to regulate usage, with a streamlined process introduced for IT and business stakeholders to maintain vital digital access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

