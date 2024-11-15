Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Congress Leader's Nomination Amid Stamp Paper Controversy

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition challenging Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's nomination for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The petition, citing irregularities in stamp paper usage, was deemed non-maintainable, as election disputes must be addressed through an election petition under the Representation of the People Act.

In a crucial pre-election development, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a writ petition against Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

The petition challenged Wadettiwar's nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, alleging misuse of stamp paper in his election affidavit.

The court ruled that these issues must be addressed through an election petition as outlined by the Representation of the People Act, 1951, underscoring the legislative norms governing election disputes.

