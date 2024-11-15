Shocking Abuse Exposed: Children Branded in Chandrasekharpur

A shocking case of child abuse emerged from a slum area in Chandrasekharpur, as police arrested a woman and her male partner for branding her two children with a hot kitchen pincer. According to Bhubaneswar DCP Pinaka Mishra, the incident came to light when the children, a boy and a girl, were rescued by authorities.

The alleged abuse occurred under the mother's instructions, police revealed, with her male companion carrying out the branding. The children reportedly expressed opposition to their mother's relationship with the man, leading to the violent incident. Authorities have taken swift action to ensure the safety of the children.

This disturbing case draws attention to pressing issues of domestic abuse and child welfare within vulnerable communities, underlining the need for robust legal and social intervention. The investigation is ongoing, with both accused in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)