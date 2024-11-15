Left Menu

Shocking Abuse Exposed: Children Branded in Chandrasekharpur

In Chandrasekharpur, police have arrested a woman and her male companion for branding her two children with a hot pincer. The man acted on the mother's instructions, and both have been detained following the rescue of the harmed children. The case highlights severe domestic abuse issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:14 IST
Shocking Abuse Exposed: Children Branded in Chandrasekharpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of child abuse emerged from a slum area in Chandrasekharpur, as police arrested a woman and her male partner for branding her two children with a hot kitchen pincer. According to Bhubaneswar DCP Pinaka Mishra, the incident came to light when the children, a boy and a girl, were rescued by authorities.

The alleged abuse occurred under the mother's instructions, police revealed, with her male companion carrying out the branding. The children reportedly expressed opposition to their mother's relationship with the man, leading to the violent incident. Authorities have taken swift action to ensure the safety of the children.

This disturbing case draws attention to pressing issues of domestic abuse and child welfare within vulnerable communities, underlining the need for robust legal and social intervention. The investigation is ongoing, with both accused in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024